Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Stories -- Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Music
Rock Star Karaoke Competition: Final Showdown, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.
Jacob Martin & Anthem, Jan. 10, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Travis LeDoyt - Elvis Impersonator, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa.
Indigenous, Jan. 11, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Travis Barnes & Friends, Jan. 12, 3 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Events
Brett Favre Leadership Presentation, Jan. 11, 2-4 p.m., CNOS Fieldhouse/United Sports Academy, 300 Centennial Drive, North Sioux City.
Pancake Breakfast, Jan. 12, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., American Legion Post 376, South 21st and Walnut streets, Dakota City.
Kingdom Fit Aerobic Winter/Spring Session, Jan. 13, 5:30 p.m., Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., Sioux City.
Nature Tales, Jan. 14, 10 a.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.