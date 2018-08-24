Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Siouxland Artists Annual Competition 2018, May 5 to Aug. 26; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; "The Center of Attention," Aug. 18 to Nov. 25. 225 Nebraska St. 712-279-6272.
Chickens and Other Signs of Rural Life, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., July 11 through Sept. 1, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Mueller Retrospective, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., July 13 through Oct. 13, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Music
43rd Annual National Old Time Music Festival, Aug. 27-Sept. 2, all day, Plymouth County Fairgrounds, 500 Fourth Ave. NE, Le Mars, Iowa.
Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. $53, $43, $36.
Kings of Oblivion, Aug. 25, 9 p.m., Crash Boom Bang Whiskey Hole, 213 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Happy Together Tour 2018, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa. Advance $45/Day of show $50.
Velaries, Aug. 25, 8:30 p.m., VFW Post 1973, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All welcome.
Events
Farmers Market, May 2 to Oct. 27, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tyson Events Center parking lot, Sioux City.
Bar Olympics Block Party, Aug. 25, 1 p.m., 200 Pearl Street block, Sioux City.
Wiffle Ball Classic, Aug. 26, noon, Miracle Field of Sioux City, 1001 Riverside Blvd. Free.
Health & Leisure Expo, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Third St., Sioux City. Free.