Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Signs of Rural Life, July 10-Aug. 31. 402-454-5144.
Music
The Lalas Burlesque, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.
Sawyer Brown, Aug. 16, 8 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa. $30-$50.
Midwest Metal Massacre 2, Aug. 17, noon, The Ickey Nickel Bar and Grill, 4700 41st St., Sioux City.
An Evening with Floyd: Pink Floyd Tribute, Aug. 16, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Events
2nd Annual Veterans Memorial Car Show, Aug. 18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monona County Fairgrounds, Onawa, Iowa. Free.
37th Annual Swap Meet & Flea Market Weekend, Aug. 17, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 18, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monona County Fairgrounds, Onawa, Iowa. Free.
Next Level Wrestling, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m., El Rachito Restaurant & Sports Bar, 2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City. $5-$15.
Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment, Aug. 17 and 18, 10 a.m., Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center, Sioux City.