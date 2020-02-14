Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Youth Art Month Exhibition: Middle School Students, Feb. 15 to April 12 (opening reception Feb. 16, 1:30-3 p.m.); Michael Cody Drury: Infinite Jux, Jan. 25 to May 3; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission, Jan. 22 to January 2021, Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City.
Junior Duck Stamps Exhibit, Feb. 8-27, 1-4:30 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.
Music
Hairball, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Tyler Farr with Dane Louis, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Valentine's with Gary and Dani, Feb. 14, 5-9 p.m., El Ranchito Restaurant & Sports Bar, 2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City. Free.
The Music of Queen: Sioux City Symphony, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Lil' Red & the Medicated Moose, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Sometimes Salvation - A Tribute to The Black Crowes // Ragged Company - A Tribute to Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, Feb. 15, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Events
Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour, Feb. 15, 6 & 9 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Soulmate Showdown: Preliminary Round, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.
Loess Hills of China, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.