Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Danuta Hutchins, Sept. 14 to Nov. 17; Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2 (opening reception Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m.); Pauline Sensenig: Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2 (opening reception Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m.); Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: 3rd Annual Under Two Hundred, Nov. 7 to Dec. 21 (opening reception Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m.). 402-454-5144.
Music
The Oak Ridge Boys - Down Home Christmas Tour, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
KSUX 105.7 Presents: Aaron Lewis – State I’m In Tour, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Shawn Holt & the Teardrops, Nov. 15, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $15 advance/$20 day of show.
Band Roulette, Nov. 15, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Dueling for the Forces: Support Siouxland Soldiers Fundraiser, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Neon the Bishop with Fox Royale, Nov. 16, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10 advance/$12 day of show.
PetRock, Nov. 16, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Ben Grillet, Nov. 16, 9 p.m., Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St., Sioux City.
Events
Shobox The New Generation Live Boxing Event, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St, Sloan, Iowa.
Siouxland Christian School Celebrates 60 Years, Nov. 16, 5-8 p.m., Siouxland Christian School, 6000 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Adults only.
2019 Tour of Homes, Nov. 21-23, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., tours start and end at Sunnybrook Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City. $45. Must be 12 or older to participate.