Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; ARTcetera '19, Dec. 15-March 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 16-April 14. 712-279-6272.
Constructs (A+A), Thomas Prinz Art Exhibit, through March 15, Clausen Art Gallery, Briar Cliff University, Sioux City.
Literally & Figuratively, Courtney Kenny Porto Exhibit, March 15-April 27, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.
Music
Celtic Celebration Show, March 14, 1:30 p.m., The Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa. $10-40.
Night Ranger, March 8, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Direct of Ireland: Teada, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Prairie Winds Event Center, Orange City, Iowa. $15 adults; $10 students.
The Gatlin Brothers, March 9, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
An Evening of Symphonic Dance, March 9, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Events
An Inspector Calls, March 10, 2 p.m., The Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa. $15.
Kinky Boots, March 13, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.