Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; ARTcetera '19, Dec. 15-March 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 16-April 14. 712-279-6272.
Static and Dynamic Duos, until Feb. 28, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Constructs (A+A), Thomas Prinz Art Exhibit, through March 15, Clausen Art Gallery, Briar Cliff University, Sioux City.
Morningside College Student Art Show, until March 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City.
Music
Southern Accents, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Valentine's Cabaret, Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., New Stage Players Theatre Building, 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.
Prairie Thunder Band, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.
Events
Mid-Day Bingo, Feb. 16, 2 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa. Must be 18 plus.
The Revolutionary War, Feb. 17, 2 p.m., Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Free.
Nebraska Robotics Expo, Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 282210 West Park Hwy., Ashland, Neb. $12 adults/$6 children.