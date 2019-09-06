Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Natural World from Sept. 6 to Oct. 26. 402-454-5144.
Music
Nashville Nights: Red Dirt Renegade, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.
Mississippi Heat, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.
Brainwreck/Sans Dula/ Among Machines, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. $5.
Carnage the Executioner: Eat to Live Tour, Sept. 12, 8 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. $10.
Bob Merchant, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Free.
Events
Camp High Hopes Miles for Smiles Poker Run 2019, Sept. 7, 10 a.m., Eddie's Tavern, 407 D St., Sergeant Bluff. $30.
Couples Pattern Dancing Class, every Sunday, 1 p.m., Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Free.
WinnaVegas Flea Market, Sept. 7, noon-5 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino and Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.