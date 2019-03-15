Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 16-April 14; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23 (opening reception March 22, 5-7 p.m.). 712-279-6272.
Constructs (A+A), Thomas Prinz Art Exhibit, through March 15, Clausen Art Gallery, Briar Cliff University, Sioux City.
Literally & Figuratively, Courtney Kenny Porto Exhibit, March 15-April 27, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.
Music
Celtic Celebration Show, March 15 and 16, 7 p.m., The Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa. $10-40.
Emmet Cahill from Celtic Thunder, March 20, 7 p.m., The Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa. $10-45.
Josh Turner, March 15, 8 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th, Sloan, Iowa. $45-$50.
NMM Live! - The Maroons, March 15, 7 p.m., Farber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. $7.
Events
An Inspector Calls, March 15 and 16, 7:30 p.m., The Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa. $15.
Tri-Con Spring 2019, March 15-17, all day, Delta Hotels Center, 385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City.
'Gangspil' Danish Folk Music, March 17, 2 p.m., Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City. Free.