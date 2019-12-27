Events this week in Siouxland
Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Stories -- Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

Music

The Classic Rock Experience, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

Huckleberrys, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.

New Year's Eve Bash featuring The Spazmatics, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

Embers Band, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.

Events

Snowflakes, Dec. 28, 10 a.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.

The DougT Hypnosis Show, Dec. 28, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

