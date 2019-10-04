Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Natural World from Sept. 6 to Oct. 26. 402-454-5144.
Music
Nashville Nights: Brad Morgan, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.
Sweet, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Lucky Se7en Live, Oct. 5, 9 p.m., Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., Sioux City. Free.
Hotel Desperado: A Tribute to The Eagles, Oct. 5, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Petrock: The Ultimate 70s Experience, Oct. 7, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Kansas, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Events
Dakota County Crop Walk, Oct. 6, 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Free.
Harvest Shopping Expo, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Plymouth County Fairgrounds, 500 Fourth Ave. NE, Le Mars, Iowa. Free.
Tom Segura: Take it Down Tour, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City. Starting at $29.50.
Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo 2019, Oct. 6, 1-4 p.m., Delta Hotels by Marriott, South Sioux City. Free.