Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Natural World from Sept. 6 to Oct. 26. 402-454-5144.

Music

Nashville Nights: Brad Morgan, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.

Sweet, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

Lucky Se7en Live, Oct. 5, 9 p.m., Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., Sioux City. Free.

Hotel Desperado: A Tribute to The Eagles, Oct. 5, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

Petrock: The Ultimate 70s Experience, Oct. 7, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

Kansas, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Events

Dakota County Crop Walk, Oct. 6, 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Free.

Harvest Shopping Expo, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Plymouth County Fairgrounds, 500 Fourth Ave. NE, Le Mars, Iowa. Free.

Tom Segura: Take it Down Tour, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City. Starting at $29.50.

Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo 2019, Oct. 6, 1-4 p.m., Delta Hotels by Marriott, South Sioux City. Free.

