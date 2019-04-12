Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 16-April 14; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23. 712-279-6272.
Literally & Figuratively, Courtney Kenny Porto Exhibit, March 15-April 27, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.
Faces by Vivian Miller, March 22-April 30, North Sioux City Public Library.
Morningside College Faculty and Staff Art Show, March 26-May 11, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Music
Puddle of Mudd with Saliva & Trapt, April 12, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Christopher Cross, April 13, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
The Oak Ridge Boys, April 13, 8 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa. $30-$35.
Kenny's Karaoke, April 13, 8 p.m., Rumors Club, 22 Center Ave. SE, Le Mars, Iowa. Free.
Events
Calvary's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, April 13, 10-11 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Free.
Tea's Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Show, April 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tea Events Hall, 205 S. Main Ave., Tea, S.D. Free.
Onawa Craft Fair, April 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Onawa Community Center, 320 10th St., Onawa, Iowa. Free.
Motorcycle Ride Night, April 18, 5:45-9 p.m., Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Free.