Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25- July 21. 712-279-6272.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Signs of Rural Life, July 10-Aug. 31. 402-454-5144.
Music
Shadow Ridge Band, July 19, 7 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St. Free.
Switchback, July 24, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Lake Art Center, 2201 Hwy 71, Okoboji, Iowa. $20/$30.
Static-X with Devildriver, Dope & Wednesday 13, July 19, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Five Finger Death Punch with Fire From the Gods, July 20, 7 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Events
Tarzan; The Stage Musical, July 25-28, 7 p.m., July 28, 2 p.m., The Little Red Hen Theatre, 316 Main St., Wakefield, Neb. $10.
Big Truck Night, July 25, 5-6:30 p.m., Tyson Events Center west parking lot, 100 Pearl Drive, Sioux City. Free.
Kayaking on the Lake, July 19, 5-8 p.m., Southwood Conservation Area, 3399 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Free.