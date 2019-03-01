Try 3 months for $3

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; ARTcetera '19, Dec. 15-March 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 16-April 14. 712-279-6272.

Constructs (A+A), Thomas Prinz Art Exhibit, through March 15, Clausen Art Gallery, Briar Cliff University, Sioux City.

Morningside College Student Art Show, until March 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City.

Music

Brothers Osborne, March 7, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Riata Band, March 1, 8 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.

Wayne's World Karaoke, March 1 & 2, 9 p.m., Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.

Events

First Saturday Family Storytime: Celebrate Seuss, March 2, 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce St. Free.

Beacon Story Lab Live! Lost & Found, March 1, 7 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. $10 advance; $15 day of.

Annual Pancake Breakfast, March 2, 7-11 a.m., Steinbeck's Pub, 3929 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City.

Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Tournament, March 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sergeant Bluff Community Recreation Center, 903 Topaz Drive.

