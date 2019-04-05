Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 16-April 14; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23. 712-279-6272.
Literally & Figuratively, Courtney Kenny Porto Exhibit, March 15-April 27, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.
Faces by Vivian Miller, March 22-April 30, North Sioux City Public Library.
Morningside College Faculty and Staff Art Show, March 26-May 11, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Music
NMM Live! Rock Garden Tour, April 5, 7 p.m., Farber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus, Vermillion, S.D. $7.
From Ashes to New with Palisades, April 5, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Jerrod Niemann, April 6, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Nashville Nights: Jake Dodds, April 11, 6 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Sioux City Symphony: A Space Odyssey, April 6, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Events
Fish Fry & Bingo Night, April 5, 5-7 p.m., Merrill Community Building, 608 Main St., Merrill, Iowa. $9-$5.
Bunny Day, April 6, 10 a.m., Discovery Shop, 316 W. Seventh St., Sioux City.
Senior Living Fair "A Healthier Life, A Brighter Future," April 9, all day, Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St., Sioux City. Free.
A Thousand Kisses animated short screening, April 10, noon, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Free.
Brawl For All 6, April 5 & 6, 7 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa. $15-$25.