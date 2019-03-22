Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 16-April 14; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23 (opening reception March 22, 5-7 p.m.). 712-279-6272.
Literally & Figuratively, Courtney Kenny Porto Exhibit, March 15-April 27, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.
Faces by Vivian Miller, March 22-April 30, North Sioux City Public Library
Morningside College Faculty and Staff Art Show, March 26-May 11, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Music
Breaking Benjamin, March 27, 6:30 p.m., Tyson Events Center Gateway Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
STYX, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Tyson Events Center Gateway Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Events
WITCC Career Fair, March 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City. Free.
Swanky Chic Junk Boutique, March 22-23, 10 a.m., Delta Center, 385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City. $6.