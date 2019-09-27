Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Natural World from Sept. 6 to Oct. 26. 402-454-5144.
Music
Chicks with Hits, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Nashville Nights: Luke Mills, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Free.
Ritt Momney/Shane T/Winter Wayfarer/Sans Dula, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m., Whisky Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. $5.
Events
Fall Craft and Vendor Fair, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 109 E. 19th St., South Sioux City. Free.
Kim Russo The Happy Medium, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., WinnaVegas, 1550 330th St., Sloan, Iowa. $30.
Rhea Lana's of Siouxland Children's Consignment Event, Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 10 a.m., Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Free.