Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: The Sioux City Art Center Collection: Highlights from 1989-2019, through Nov. 3; Danuta Hutchins, Sept. 14 to Nov. 17; Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Natural World, Sept. 6 to Oct. 26. 402-454-5144.
Music
Midland with special guest Desure, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
The Marshall Tucker Band, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Bobby Berge & the Blues Bashers, Oct. 25, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $5.
Sara Evans, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Whiskey Mash Band, Oct. 26, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10.
Kris Lager Band, Oct. 26, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Hallowhatever featuring Spenny & The Jets, My Enemy, & Social Services, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Z-98 Presents: Theory of a Deadman w/ Spirit Animal, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Events
Swanky Chic Junk Boutique Fall Vendor Show, Oct. 25-26, Delta Hotels Center, South Sioux City. $6.
Gyro Fest & Bake Sale, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Sixth St., Sioux City.
Cross Check Cancer, Sioux City Musketeers, Oct. 26, 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Michael Winslow, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St, Sloan, Iowa. Free.
3rd Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Party, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Beacon Story Lab, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.