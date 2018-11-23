Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; "The Center of Attention," Aug. 18 to Nov. 25; Sioux City Camera Club - Macro, Sept. 8 to Nov. 25. 225 Nebraska St. 712-279-6272.
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, through Jan. 13, 2019. Free.
Under Two Hundred, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., Nov. 1 through Dec. 22, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Music
New Horison Band's Christmas Concert, Nov. 25, 2:30 p.m., Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City. Free.
Menopause The Musical, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Shawn Holt & the Teardrops, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St, Sioux City. $15
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Events
Ninja Nights, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m., V.I.P. Gymnastic, Ninja and Cheer, 300 Centennial Dr., North Sioux City. $15.
Pioneer Farmer's Market, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Dr., Sergeant Bluff. Free.