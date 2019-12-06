Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Stories -- Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: 3rd Annual Under Two Hundred, Nov. 7 to Dec. 21. 402-454-5144.
Music
Impulse, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City.
Puddle of Mudd, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Wreck the Halls, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Jack Klatt - Old School Rock 'N Roll, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10.
You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City Tuba Christmas, Dec. 7, 2 p.m., Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
A Briar Cliff Christmas, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Briar Cliff University Chapel of Our Lady of Grace, 3303 Rebecca St., Sioux City.
Biz Markie w/Rev & Psychedelic Sidekick, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Tommy Bolin Tribute, Dec. 7, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
The Browns Classic Christmas, Dec. 8, 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1305 Okoboji Ave., Milford, Iowa.
Rock Star Karaoke Competition - Preliminary Round, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.
"Bandstand," Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Events
Celebration of Christ: A Nativity Festival, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m., Dec. 7, 1-8 p.m., Dec. 8, 4-7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1201 W. Clifton Ave., Sioux City.
WinnaVegas Flea Market, Dec. 7, noon-5 p.m., WinnaVegas Hotel Convention Center, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.