Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Natural World from Sept. 6 to Oct. 26. 402-454-5144.
Music
Nashville Nights: Ty Dillon, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Free.
We Will Rock You, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Richie Lee, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Storm'n Norman's, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Neb.
Legacy 5 Quartet, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., The Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa. $10-40.
Events
Lewis Black "The Joke's on Us" Tour, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce St., Sioux City.
BaconFest, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Battery Park-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Sac County Quilt A Fair, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sac County Fair Grounds, 416 Park Ave., Sac City, Iowa. $8.
Pets on Parade, Sept. 21, 1-4 p.m., Riverside Park, Sioux City. Free.
Great Akron Scarecrow Festival, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Akron City Park, Hwy 12, Akron, Iowa. Free.