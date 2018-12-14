Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3. 712-279-6272.
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, through Jan. 13, 2019. Free.
Under Two Hundred, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., Nov. 1 through Dec. 22, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Music
Gary and Dani, Dec. 14, 5 p.m., El Ranchito Restaurant & Sports Bar, 2101 Cornhusker Dr., South Sioux City. Free.
Slaughter with Ron Keel, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older.
Foghat with Shannon Curfman, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older.
Christmas with the Symphony, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Events
Christmas Acres, until Dec. 31, 18481 Impala Ave., Le Mars, Iowa.
Winter Solstice Snowshoe or Hike, Dec. 20, 3-4 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd., Sioux City. Call 712-258-0838 to reserve snowshoes.