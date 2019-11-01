Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: The Sioux City Art Center Collection: Highlights from 1989-2019, through Nov. 3; Danuta Hutchins, Sept. 14 to Nov. 17; Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: 3rd Annual Under Two Hundred, Nov. 7 to Dec. 21. 402-454-5144.
Music
Z-98 Presents: Theory of a Deadman w/ Spirit Animal, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Goo Goo Dolls: The Miracle Pill Tour, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations, Nov. 2, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10.
40 Oz To Freedom - Sublime Tribute, Nov. 2, 9 p.m. The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Pianist Arthur Greene and Violinist Solomia Soroka, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Eppley Auditorium, Morningside College, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. Free.
Rockestra, Nov. 7-9, 7-10 p.m. each night, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Hometown Heroes Tour: Bret Michaels, Night Ranger, Lita Ford, Joe Nichols, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
The Music of Cream, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Paul Nelson - Electric Blues!, Nov. 8, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $15 advance/$20 day of show.
Suntitle, Sans Dula, Brainwreck, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. $5.
Events
Gallery 103 Seasonal Showcase, Nov. 1, 5-9 p.m., Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gallery 103, Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Beacon Story Lab, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Siouxland Coffee Festival, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., Sioux City. $12.50.
WinnaVegas Flea Market, Nov. 2, noon-5 p.m., WinnaVegas Hotel Convention Center, 1500 330th St, Sloan, Iowa.
International Festival of Diversity and Culture Day, Nov. 2, noon-4 p.m., Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City.
Cancer Sux Comedy Rox w/ Tim Cavanagh, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Third St., Sioux City. $20.