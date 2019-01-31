Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; ARTcetera '19, Dec. 15-March 10. 712-279-6272.
"Static and Dynamic Duos," until Feb. 28, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Music
Hinder with Soil, Feb. 2, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older.
Rock Star Karaoke, Feb. 6, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older.
NMM Live! Rawlins Trio Concert, Feb. 1, 7 p.m., National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. $7.
Events
Beacon Story Lab Live! Desire 2.0, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. $10.
Snow Scamper 5K Trail Run/Walk/Snowshoe, Feb. 2, 10 a.m., Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C-60, Hinton, Iowa.
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Feb. 1 and 2, 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
"Our Wild Neighbors," Feb. 3, 2 p.m., Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City. Free.