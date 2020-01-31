Events this week in Siouxland
Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Michael Cody Drury: Infinite Jux, Jan. 25 to May 3; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Stories -- Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission, Jan. 22 to January 2021, Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City.

Music

Matt Stell w/Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.

PianoPalooza - Dueling Pianos, Jan. 31, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

Richard Marx, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.

Rock n Roll Damnation (AC/DC Tribute), Feb. 1, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

Events

Snow Scamper 5k Trail Run/Walk/Snowshoe, Feb. 1, 10 a.m., Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C-60, Hinton, Iowa. $25.

Storytime with a Naturalist, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m., Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji, Iowa. Free.

WinnaVegas Flea Market, Feb. 1, noon-5 p.m., WinnaVegas Hotel Convention Center, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.

Penguins and Petrels on the Peninsula: Traveling Teacher Explores Antarctica, Feb. 1, 2 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Free.

