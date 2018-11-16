Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; "The Center of Attention," Aug. 18 to Nov. 25; Sioux City Camera Club - Macro, Sept. 8 to Nov. 25. 225 Nebraska St. 712-279-6272.
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, through Jan. 13, 2019. Free.
Under Two Hundred, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., Nov. 1 through Dec. 22, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Music
LUCKY SE7EN, Nov. 17, 9 p.m., Doxx Warehouse, 1219 Fifth St., Sioux City. Free.
Stryper, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. $20-60.
Jackyl, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Events
2018 Holiday Tour of Homes, Nov. 15-17, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 855 Cottonwood Lane, Dakota Dunes. $40.
Downtown for the Holidays, Nov. 19, 3-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Sioux City.
Mamma Mia!, Nov. 16-Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., Sioux City. $25.
2018 Holiday Collections Craft Fair, Nov. 17-18, 10 a.m., Tyson Events Center, Sioux City.