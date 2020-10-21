 Skip to main content
Exhibit of former Journal photographer open at Betty Strong Encounter Center
Exhibit of former Journal photographer open at Betty Strong Encounter Center

Jim Lee

An exhibit by Jim Lee, an Iowa native and former Sioux City Journal photographer, is now open at the Betty Strong Encounter Center

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- An exhibit by Jim Lee, an Iowa native and former Sioux City Journal photographer, is now open at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

During his photojournalism career, Lee worked at newspapers in Iowa, Wyoming, Florida, Colorado, South Carolina, Nebraska and Minnesota. His work has been published in newspapers and magazines throughout North America and Europe.

Lee is the winner of awards in state and national photojournalism competitions. He is most proud of being a two-time recipient of the Minnesota APME Association. 

