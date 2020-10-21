Exhibit of former Journal photographer open at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- An exhibit by Jim Lee, an Iowa native and former Sioux City Journal photographer, is now open at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

During his photojournalism career, Lee worked at newspapers in Iowa, Wyoming, Florida, Colorado, South Carolina, Nebraska and Minnesota. His work has been published in newspapers and magazines throughout North America and Europe.

Lee is the winner of awards in state and national photojournalism competitions. He is most proud of being a two-time recipient of the Minnesota APME Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.