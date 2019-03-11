SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comedian Jim Breuer will be bringing his one-man comedy show July 3 to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
A former cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" from 1995 to 1998, Breuer was named one of Comedy Central's "100 Great Standups of All Time." He has also been on such shows as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Rock Shop or at Hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are for guests age 21 and older.