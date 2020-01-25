Glow-in-the-dark adventure comes to Orange City Arts

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Lightwire Theater will present aglow-in-the-dark adventure, "Dinolight," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. S.W.
The recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant, "Dinolight" combines cutting edge puppetry, technology and dance. Known for its use of lights, Lightwire Theater were semi-finalists on NBC's "America's Got Talent."
Tickets are available by calling 712-707-6514 or by visiting orangecityarts.net.