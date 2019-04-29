SIOUX CITY -- Grammy Award-winning stand-up comedian Lewis Black will bring his tour "The Joke's on Us" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Sept. 21.
Best known for his regular appearances on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," Black has had headlined specials on HBO and Showtime. He has performed sold-out shows on Broadway in addition to providing the voice of "Anger" in the Academy Award-winning animated feature "Inside Out."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office, by calling 855-333-8771 or online at OrpheumLive.com.