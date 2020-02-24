Hard Rock announces first three acts for 2020 Battery Park series

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced three concerts for its Battery Park outdoor summer concert series.

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly was the first artist announced. Best known for his 2002 hit singles "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," Nelly will be in concert May 30.

Grammy-nominated rockers Papa Roach, best known for hit songs like "Last Resort" and "Getting Away with Murder," will be performing July 14.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Best known for songs like "Cut the Cord" and "Sound of Madness," multi-platinum band Shinedown will be coming Aug. 7.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Hard Rock's The Rock Shop or at hrhsiouxcity.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.