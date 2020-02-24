You are the owner of this article.
Hard Rock announces first three acts for 2020 Battery Park series
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced three concerts for its Battery Park outdoor summer concert series.

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly was the first artist announced. Best known for his 2002 hit singles "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," Nelly will be in concert May 30.

Grammy-nominated rockers Papa Roach, best known for hit songs like "Last Resort" and "Getting Away with Murder," will be performing July 14.

Best known for songs like "Cut the Cord" and "Sound of Madness," multi-platinum band Shinedown will be coming Aug. 7.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Hard Rock's The Rock Shop or at hrhsiouxcity.com.

