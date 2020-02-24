Hard Rock announces first three acts for 2020 Battery Park series

Nelly, seen here at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre in October 2016, is the first announced performer for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's summer Battery Park series. Tickets for the May 30 concert will go on sale Friday.
Multi-platinum band Shinedown will be performing in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park series Aug. 7.
SIOUX CITY --
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced three concerts for its Battery Park outdoor summer concert series.
Grammy-winning rapper Nelly was the first artist announced. Best known for his 2002 hit singles "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," Nelly will be in concert May 30.
Grammy-nominated rockers Papa Roach, best known for hit songs like "Last Resort" and "Getting Away with Murder," will be performing July 14.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Best known for songs like "Cut the Cord" and "Sound of Madness," multi-platinum band Shinedown will be coming Aug. 7.
Tickets for all three shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Hard Rock's The Rock Shop or at
hrhsiouxcity.com.
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park in Sioux City.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City Saturday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
George Thorogood, left, and Bill Blough perform during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
George Thorogood, left, and Jim Suhler perform during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
The crowd gathers as Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Deb DeBoer, of Sioux City, center, dances as Con Brio performs on stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Con Brio performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Con Brio performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Form left, Buddy Leach and George Thorogood perform during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Silvia Flores of Sioux City picks up the umbrella with her son Lee Flores, 11, during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Artificial Stars performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park on Saturday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Psychedelic Sidekick performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Justin Wan, The Weekender
2019 Saturday in the Park
Psychedelic Sidekick performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Justin Wan, The Weekender
2019 Saturday in the Park
Con Brio performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Spectators, including Sioux City residents Amy MacFarlane, Walt Eastman, and Jessie Florke, listen to George Thorogood and the Destroyers during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Spectators gather at Grandview Park for Saturday in the Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Arson City performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Arson City performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Arson City performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
If your SUX-themed band takes off, maybe you'll draw the crowds like this one from the Abe Stage at Saturday in the Park.
Justin Wan, The Weekender
Saturday in the Park, 2019
The crowd gathers as George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
A view of the Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Artificial Stars performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Psychedelic Sidekick performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, The Weekender
2019 Saturday in the Park
The crowd gathers as Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Gallivant performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Michigan Rattlers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2019 Saturday in the Park
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!