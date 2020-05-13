Jill Miller to stream live from Betty Strong Encounter Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host singer, songwriter, speaker and author Jill Miller to stream live on Facebook at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Since making music her full-time career, Miller has recorded six albums in Nashville. She collaborated with Denny Hemingson (the steel player for Tim McGraw), the drummer from Rascal Flatts and the lead guitar player for Garth Brooks, along with many others. Miller has also recorded at Starstruck Studios in Nashville.

Miller currently performs with her band for fundraiser Christmas shows for different organizations, including a benefit concert for Sunrise Retirement Community for the last 12 years. Her group has performed at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theatre, the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk, Neb., Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, and the legendary Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

Additionally, Miller and her band perform at churches all over the area, fundraising events, and ArtSplash. She currently speaks and sings all across the nation and averages 60-80 dates per year.

