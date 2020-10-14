 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny Cash 'Folsom' photo exhibit at the Public Museum
View Comments

Johnny Cash 'Folsom' photo exhibit at the Public Museum

{{featured_button_text}}
Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash is shown in this 1977 file photo.

 Associated Press file

SIOUX CITY -- "1968: A Folsom Redemption," a collection of photographs and memories of two journalists who witnessed singer Johnny Cash's historic concerts at Folsom Prison, has opened at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

This candid and personal photography exhibition covers a critical juncture in the career of Cash, one of the 20th century's most beloved performers. Working as freelance journalists, photographer Dan Poush and writer Gene Beley were invited to cover Cash's critically acclaimed concerts by the Rev. Floyd Gressett, a friend of Cash's.

This traveling road show collection of 31 photos, featuring intimate photos of Cash with family and friends, will be on display until Jan. 10, 2021.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Protective masks/face coverings as well as social distancing are required. Hand sanitizing stations are also available.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News