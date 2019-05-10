SIOUX CITY -- Musicians Jack Langley, Mike Langley and Walter Peterson will be presenting "Born to Love You: A Mother's Day Concert" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The program will feature a range of tunes including "Mama Tried," "Let It Be," and "Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys."
Father and son singers/songwriters Jack and Mike Langley have been performing onstage for more than 40 years, from Sioux City to Nashville to Vienna and back.
Peterson is a Lewis and Clark re-enactor, old time music enthusiast and multi-instrumentalist.
Admission is free for the concert and a reception will follow.