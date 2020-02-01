You are the owner of this article.
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center invites kids to enter art contest
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center invites kids to enter art contest

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center

In this April 2019 file photo, the grounds and sculpture garden are shown at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is inviting preschool through sixth graders to enter a "Story Time with Lewis & Clark" art contest.

This year’s annual art contest is inspired by stories. Artists are invited to imagine what it would be like if Captains Lewis and Clark, or any of the crew, found themselves magically transported into a scene of the artists’ favorite book or movie. Artists then create a picture of this scene, adding any details they like.

Two drop-in workshops will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, and 1 to 3 p.m. March 21 at the Center. Students needing help to start or finish their art pieces are welcome to attend. Art supplies and treats will be furnished.

Students may enter in one of three divisions: preschool through first grade, second and third grade, and fourth through sixth grade. Artwork must be original and submitted by April 1 to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road or emailed to SOlson@siouxcitylcic.com.

Also, for contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com.      

