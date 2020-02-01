Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center invites kids to enter art contest

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is inviting preschool through sixth graders to enter a "Story Time with Lewis & Clark" art contest.

This year’s annual art contest is inspired by stories. Artists are invited to imagine what it would be like if Captains Lewis and Clark, or any of the crew, found themselves magically transported into a scene of the artists’ favorite book or movie. Artists then create a picture of this scene, adding any details they like.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two drop-in workshops will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, and 1 to 3 p.m. March 21 at the Center. Students needing help to start or finish their art pieces are welcome to attend. Art supplies and treats will be furnished.

Students may enter in one of three divisions: preschool through first grade, second and third grade, and fourth through sixth grade. Artwork must be original and submitted by April 1 to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road or emailed to SOlson@siouxcitylcic.com.

Also, for contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.