Little Red Hen Theatre begins 2020 season with hilarious farce

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The Little Red Hen Theatre will begin its 2020 "Connections & Family" season with "Nana's Naughty Knickers."

"Nana's Naughty Knickers," a comedy about a girl who discovered her roommate's grandmother runs an illegal boutique that sells suggestive undergarments out of their apartment, will be presented for three performances, March 20-22.

The Little Red Hen Theatre's season will continue with a production of the hit Broadway musical, "James and and the Giant Peach." Based upon the classic Roald Dahl book, the show will be staged from July 16 - 19.

The season will draw to a close with an inventive adaption of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," which will run from Dec. 4 - 6.

In addition, the award-winning Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal will be bringing an evening of soul and funk during a live music patron night show on Oct. 17.

Located at 316 Main St. in Wakefield, Neb., the Little Red Hen Theatre provides quality arts experience for Northeast Nebraska through live theatrical productions, educational opportunities and other cultural and community offerings.