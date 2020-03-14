You are the owner of this article.
Little Red Hen Theatre to present 'Nana's Naughty Knickers'
Little Red Hen Theatre to present 'Nana's Naughty Knickers'

little red hen theatre
Provided

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The Little Red Hen Theatre will present "Nana's Naughty Knickers," its first production of the 2020 season, March 20-22.

"Nana's Naughty Knickers" centers around law student Bridget who discovers her grandmother Sylvia is running an illegal boutique from her apartment and selling handmade "naughty knickers" to every senior citizen she knows.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on March 20 and 21, with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 22 at 316 Main St. 

Tickets are now on sale for $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. They may be purchased at littleredhentheatre.com or by calling 402-287-2818. 

