Little Red Hen Theatre to present 'Nana's Naughty Knickers'

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The Little Red Hen Theatre will present "Nana's Naughty Knickers," its first production of the 2020 season, March 20-22.
"Nana's Naughty Knickers" centers around law student Bridget who discovers her grandmother Sylvia is running an illegal boutique from her apartment and selling handmade "naughty knickers" to every senior citizen she knows.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on March 20 and 21, with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 22 at 316 Main St.
Tickets are now on sale for $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. They may be purchased at
littleredhentheatre.com or by calling 402-287-2818.
Orpheum Vaudeville
The new Orpheum Theatre opened Dec. 19, 1927. The theatre included vaudeville acts, such as a comedy acrobatic act and singer Frank Richardson. Ticket prices in 1927 were 50 cents for adults in the main floor seating and 35 cents for balcony seats. Children were charged 15 cents.
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
The RKO New Orpheum Theater, as it was later known, was only four stories tall when it was originally erected in 1927. Four more floors were added in 1948. The theater closed in 1992.
Courtesy GR Lindblade & Co.
1942 playbill
Playbill from the Orpheum Theatre's production of "Life with Father," which graced the stage Feb. 23, 1942, starring Lillian Gish and Louis Clahern.
Courtesy G.R. Lindblade
Movie theater 1968
Dubinsky Bros. Theatres of Lincoln, Neb., remodeled and opened the Orpheum as a movie theater. A suspended ceiling was installed and concealed the chandeliers and dome of the auditorium.
Courtesy G.R. Lindblade
Orpheum Theatre
The Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City is shown in April 1985. A local group was given grant money in 1988 to study whether the Orpheum should be renovated to its original glory.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Orpheum drop ceiling
The ceiling of the Orpheum was uncovered in April 1999, exposing several original crystal chandeliers.
Courtesy G.R. Lindblade
Orpheum grand opening
The Sioux City Symphony performs along with the Siouxland Master Chorale, the Morningside College Chorale and the Briar Cliff University Singers during the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
2001 Orpheum sign
In this 2001 file photo, the new Orpheum Theatre sign awaits elevation above the marquee on the front of the building.
Journal file photo by Jan Dehner
Orpheum chandelier
The Yanney family donated this chandelier for the Orpheum restoration in 2001.
Journal photo by Jerry Mennenga
Orpheum grand opening
People mingle in the lobby of the Orpheum Theatre at its grand opening in 2001.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
Orpheum grand opening
The Orpheum Theatre fills with people during the grand opening ceremonies on Sept. 15, 2001.
Journal file photo by Jim Lee
Orpheum grand opening
Master of Ceremonies Jim Wharton welcomes people to the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
Journal file photo by Jim Lee
Orpheum grand opening
Gene Hancer, Sioux City, wears period type attire while attending the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
Journal file photo by Jim Lee
Orpheum organ
Bob Ralston plays the Wurlitzer organ at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City in November 2004.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
Gubernatorial debate
Larry Wentz and Amanda Krenz introduce the speakers at the Iowa Governor’s Debate at the Orpheum Theatre in 2010.
Journal photo by Jim Lee
Orpheum Theatre 2011
The Orpheum Theatre is shown in January 2011.
Jerry Mennenga, Sioux City Journal file
Mardi Gras Gala
People dine during the Mardi Gras Gala outside the Orpheum Theatre on June 30, 2011.
Journal photo by Jim Lee
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Guy Fieri warms up the crowd at the beginning of his cooking show at the Orpheum Theatre on May 27, 2011.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Gubernatorial debate
Workers prepare the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in September 2010 while setting up for the Iowa gubernatorial debate.
Journal photo by Jim Lee
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Usher Trudy Gordon grabs a pair of ear plugs while preparing for the Bret Michaels concert at the Orpheum Theatre Saturday, December 21, 2013. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen, Jr., poses for a photo at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Sept. 14, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Irving Jensen cartoon
A cartoon of Irving Jensen, Jr., drawn by famed Disney director Ron Clements is seen at the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 14, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Orpheum 15 years on
The Orpheum Theatre is pictured in 2016, 15 years after its "rebirth."
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Orpheum 15 years on
A board outside the Orpheum Theatre displays coming attractions in fall 2016.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Inside the Orpheum
"Fluffy" (aka stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias) actually was there. Theater technician Joe Mahaney II talks in 2016 about some of the celebrities who have signed the backstage wall at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Chandelier
The 1-ton grand chandelier is a centerpiece of the Orphuem Theatre.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Nelson autograph
Willie Nelson's autograph is shown in 2016 on the backstage wall at the Orphuem Theatre.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
The seven-story structure, at 528 Pierce St., was built for $1.27 million in 1927 as a vaudeville and movie palace. After years of neglect, this architectural treasure was brought back to life in 2001 and is now a performing arts center and home to the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.
Tim Hynds
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Theater technician Joe Mahaney II stands on a catwalk surrounding the dome above the the ceiling in the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Theater technician Joe Mahaney II stands on a catwalk surrounding the dome above the the ceiling in the Orphuem Theatre in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Righteous Brothers autograph
The Righteous Brothers' autographs are shown on the backstage wall at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Theater technician Joe Mahaney II flies a movie screen down across the stage at the Orphuem Theatre in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Rockestra's John Luebke
Director John Luebke of the Sioux City Rockestra is pictured ahead of the group's final concert at the Orpheum Theatre.
Christopher Braunschweig, Sioux City Journal
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
An audience assembles for a panel discussion held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the United Airlines flight 232 crash in Sioux City, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, July 18, 2014. (Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal)
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journ
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa gubernatorial candidates Gov. Terry Branstad and Jack Hatch debate at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on October 14, 2014
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
People watch on a monitor as Victor Cayres, from Brazil, competes during the solo recital round of the Iowa Piano Competition at the
Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on March 19, 2015.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra rehearse at the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2015.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, Jan., 5, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Trump in Siouxland
Donald Trump speaks with Jerry Falwell, Jr., at the Orpheum Theatre on January 31, 2016.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Kansas concert
Kansas performs at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on October 7, 2017.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Orpheum Theatre seating
The Orpheum Theatre's seats are shown from the stage in 2017.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
