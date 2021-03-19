 Skip to main content
Little Red Hen Theatre to stage live production in April
Little Red Hen Theatre to stage live production in April

PUFFS rehearsal photo

Rehearsals for "PUFFS -- or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic" are underway at the Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield, Neb.

 Provided

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Rehearsals for "PUFFS -- or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic" are underway at the Little Red Hen Theatre.

This "Harry Potter"-style parody is the theater's first live theatrical event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little Red Hen managing director Adam Goos said the 20-person cast of "PUFFS" "couldn't be more thrilled" to be working on a show that will be performed for live audiences. 

Goos added that the 316 Main St. theater will be reducing its seating capacity for "PUFFS" by 50 percent, and social distancing as well as masks will be required of audience members.

"We're also planning on streaming the show as well," Goos said. "So those who aren't able to attend or are not ready for large gatherings can still catch the magic."

Live performances will be taking place April 15-18. Streaming will be available from April 23 to May 1.

Tickets will go on sale April 1. They may be purchased by calling 402-287-2818 or online at littleredhentheatre.com

