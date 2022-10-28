 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live storytelling series accepting submissions in upcoming event

  • 0
beacon story lab

Community members gather to hear live stories at a past Beacon Story Lab program, heled in June at Sioux City's Design West.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Beacon Story Lab is now accepting pitches for its next live storytelling event through Nov. 6.

The theme is "liminal," featuring stories of the space in between, the no longer and not yet. Story ideas can be sent to info@allykarsyn.com. Include a short summary of what the story is about and why you want to tell it.

Up to four feature storytellers will be selected to receive coaching and writing support. Final stories must be true, about you and told in ten minutes or less, with a maximum of 1,200 words. Memorization is not required.

Stories will be shared live on stage, starting at 7 p.m. January 7, 2023 at Design West, 1014 Design Place. 

Hosted by Ally Karsyn, this event will celebrate seven years of live storytelling in Sioux City.

+1 
Ally Karsyn

Karsyn
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hilary Swank offers update on twin pregnancy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News