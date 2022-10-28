Live storytelling series accepting submissions in upcoming event

SIOUX CITY -- Beacon Story Lab is now accepting pitches for its next live storytelling event through Nov. 6.

The theme is "liminal," featuring stories of the space in between, the no longer and not yet. Story ideas can be sent to info@allykarsyn.com. Include a short summary of what the story is about and why you want to tell it.

Up to four feature storytellers will be selected to receive coaching and writing support. Final stories must be true, about you and told in ten minutes or less, with a maximum of 1,200 words. Memorization is not required.

Stories will be shared live on stage, starting at 7 p.m. January 7, 2023 at Design West, 1014 Design Place.

Hosted by Ally Karsyn, this event will celebrate seven years of live storytelling in Sioux City.