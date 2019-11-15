M-PACT a cappella group to perform holiday favorites in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The a cappella group M-PACT will be performing an evening of holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Unity Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. SW.

Recognized as "one of the best pop-jazz vocal groups in the world" by the San Francisco Chronicle, M-PACT has toured around the world and has performed with such acts as Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men and Liza Minnelli.