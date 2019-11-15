You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
M-PACT a cappella group to perform holiday favorites in Orange City
0 comments

M-PACT a cappella group to perform holiday favorites in Orange City

{{featured_button_text}}
M-PACT

M-PACT

 Provided

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The a cappella group M-PACT will be performing an evening of holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Unity Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. SW.

Recognized as "one of the best pop-jazz vocal groups in the world" by the San Francisco Chronicle, M-PACT has toured around the world and has performed with such acts as Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men and Liza Minnelli. 

Tickets for this concert are available at orangecityarts.net or by calling 712-707-6514.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News