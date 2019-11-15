M-PACT a cappella group to perform holiday favorites in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The a cappella group M-PACT will be performing an evening of holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Unity Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. SW.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Recognized as "one of the best pop-jazz vocal groups in the world" by the San Francisco Chronicle, M-PACT has toured around the world and has performed with such acts as Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men and Liza Minnelli.
Tickets for this concert are available at
orangecityarts.net or by calling 712-707-6514.
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits the ball over North Tama's Carlie Gorder during Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Kate Hill hits past North Tama's Katie Kopriva during Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Katie Kopriva hits past Gehlen's Rachel Langel (11) and Sydney Livermore during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
The North Tama squad celebrate a point during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Alyssa Kolbeck hits towards North Tama's Carlie Gorder (5) and Isabel Sierra during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Alexis Hansen (13) and Grace Thorsen defend against Gehlen's Rachel Langel during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Carlie Gorder hits as Gehlen's Kate Hill defends during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Carlie Gorder (5) and Grace Thorsen defend as Gehlen's Miyah Whitehead hits during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
North Tama's Katie Kopriva hits as Gehlen's Rachel Langel defends during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Alyssa Kolbeck hits the ball as North Tama's Carlie Gorder (5) and Isabel Sierra defend during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Tiffany Woerdehoff bumps the ball in front of teammate Chloe Bunkers during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen coach Mike Meyer talks to his squad during a timeout in Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama state volleyball
Gehlen's Abby Ruhland bumps the ball during Gehlen Catholic vs North Tama Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Ally Postma hits past Hudson's Naomi Henderson during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Ashlynn Kuhn (facing camera) celebrates a point with teammates during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Olivia Granstra sets the ball during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Ashlynn Kuhn hits towards Western Christian's Macay Van't Hul, left, and Tori Wynja during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Faith Hoffman misses the ball during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Kylee Sallee hits past Western Christian's Sienna Moss , left, and Tori Wynja during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Hudson's Sara Klunder hits towards Western Christian's Ally Postma during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Emma Westphal hits past Hudson's Sara Klunder (5) and Naomi Henderson during Class 2A quarterfinal state volleyball action played Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Macay Van't Hul hits past Hudson's Faith Hoffman (4) and Ashlynn Kuhn during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Tori Wynja (3) and Western Macay Van't Hul defend against Hudson's Ashlynn Kuhn during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Western Christian's Makenna Kooima bumps the ball during state volleyball action played Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball
Members of the Hudson volleyball team rally at the start of Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Emma Jones (1) and Lydia Imbrogno (12)celebrate a point with teammates during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Kalvyn Rosengarten hits past Janesville's Pyper McCarville during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Janesville's Cloey McCarville, right, hits as Wapsie Valley's Lydia Imbrogno defends during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Wapsie Valley's Lydia Imbrogno hits as Janesville's Cloey McCarville (top right) and Pyper McCarville defend during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Members of the Janesville squad celebrate a point during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Janesville vs Wapsie Valley state volleyball
Janesville's Cloey McCarville hits the ball towards Wapsie Valley's Katie Sauerbrei (12) and Lydia Imbrogno during Janesville vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton's Mallory Lange, left, and Taylor Drayfahl reach to bump the ball during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton's Taylor Garvin hits towards Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Nicole Waters during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton's Kelsey Drake hits towards Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Lexie Lane, left, and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Alaina Freisleben during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton's Mallory Lange lunges for the ball during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton's Kelsey Drake hits a kill over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Lexie Lane during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows state volleyball
Wilton's Alexa Garvin hits overClarion-Goldfield-Dows' Alaina Freisleben during Wilton vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Osage's Meredith Street (6) Ellie Bobinet (3) and Jaden Francis celebrate beating Grundy Center in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Emy Kracht, top, and Kyah Luhring both dive for the ball during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Emy Kracht hits over Osage's Kaebre Sullivan during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Leslie Homeister hits over Osage's Paige Kisley during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Emy Kracht jumps to defend a hit from Osage's Danielle Johnson during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets. At left is Grundy Center's Leslie Homeister.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Osage's Paige Kisley hits past Grundy Center's Abby Hamann, left top, and Leslie Homeister during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Grundy Center's Lainy Thoren hits past Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Osage's Danielle Johnson hits as Grundy Center's Clarie Verly, top right, and Lainy Thoren defend during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Osage's Paige Kisley hits towards Grundy Center's Abby Hamann during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Members of the Osage bench celebrate a point during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Osage vs Grundy Center state volleyball
Osage's Paige Kisley hits towards Grundy Center's Emy Kracht during Osage vs Grundy Center Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Osage won the game in three sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt hits past Mount Vernon's Natalie Welch during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Martha Pace hits past Mount Vernon defenders Camryn Ellyson (10) and Summer Brand during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Averi Goodale hits the ball over Mount Vernon's Madi Cranston during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. At right is West Liberty's Karsyn Ruess.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt successfully blocks a hit from Mount Vernon's Natalie Welch during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Martha Pace (10) and members of the team celebrate a point during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Martha Pace bumps the ball during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Madison McIntosh hits past Mount Vernon's Natalie Welch during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Karsyn Ruess bumps the ball during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (9) and Monica Morales try to sway the officials that a ball landed out of play during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
West Liberty vs Mount Vernon state volleyball
West Liberty's Morgan Peterson sets the ball during West Liberty vs Mount Vernon Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian state volleyball
Unity's Janie Schoonhoven reaches to make a play as Kuemper's Kara Peter (9) and Bethany Schleisman defend during Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian state volleyball
Unity's Gracie Schoonhoven hits past Kuemper's Bethany Schleisman during Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian state volleyball
Unity's Micah Byl wipes her eyes after the team lost to Kuemper Catholic in four sets in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. next ro Byl are Lucy Zylstra (6) and Emma Byker (8).
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian state volleyball
Unity's Janie Schoonhoven hits past Kuemper's Bethany Schleisman during Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian state volleyball
Unity's Jenna Bouma hits past Kuemper's Bethany Schleisman during Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian state volleyball
Unity coach Patty Timmermans shouts instructions to her team during Kuemper Catholic vs Unity Christian Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Jessica Stratman (18) and members of the team rally at the start of Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Ava Schubert hits as Union's Sam Glenn (2) and Belle Weber defend during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Lexi Nolan bumps the ball during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Belle Weber hits over Assumption's Ava Schubert during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Belle Weber hits over Assumption's Ava Schubert during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In the background is Union's Jasmyn Bush.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Lexi Nolan bumps the ball during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Annabelle Costello sets the ball as Union's Sam Glenn, left, and Union's Lexi Nolan defend during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Union's Jasmyn Bush hits over Assumption's Kylie Welch during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Ava Schubert hits past Union's Belle Weber during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Emma Schubert hits past Union's Allie Driscol during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Kylie Welch bumps the ball during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Lauren Loken hits past Union's Ellie Behrens during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Kylie Welch hits past Union's Laura Rempe (11) and Jasmyn Bush during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Davenport Assumption vs Union state volleyball
Assumption's Kylie Welch grimaces while defending a hit from Union's Aubrey Gates during Davenport Assumption vs Union Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!