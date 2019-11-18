Monster X Tour Monster Truck Show coming to Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time, the Monster X Tour Monster Trucks will be coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for three monster dirt shows, May 8 and 9.

Featuring monster trucks with such nicknames as "Kamikaze," "Anger Management" and "Rat Nasty," the show will have incredible, 10,000-pound, car-crashing giants compete in racing wheelie contests and rocking the house with amazing freestyle action.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Primebank Box Office or at TysonCenter.com.

