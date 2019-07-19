{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City Municipal Band
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band's final concert of the summer season will feature bassoon soloist Rick Lacy at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Grandview Park Bandshell. 

Conductor Michael Prichard also will lead the band in Gustav Holst's "First Suite in E-flat" as well as Maurice Ravel's "Bolero." The band will also perform a medley from the movie musical, "Grease."

In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the beginning of Prohibition, the traditional audience sing-a-long, led by host Dave Madsen, will include "There is a Tavern in the Town" and "Beer Barrel Polka."

The summer Sunday concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

