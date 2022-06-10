Municipal Band to host Flag Day concert

SIOUX CITY -- A tribute to Flag Day will highlight the next Sioux City Municipal Band concert, taking place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Led by conductor Michael Prichard, the concert will include marches from John Philip Sousa and Karl King, the "Looney Tune Overture" and music from the Broadway musical "Wicked."

In addition, the Siouxland Youth Chorus will perform "God Bless America" and a musical version of "The Pledge of Allegiance" with the band. Spencer Schnetzer, the winner of the Municipal Band's High School Concerto Competition, is slated to play trombone solo.

Elks Lodge #112 will do its annual Flag Day presentation. The traditional sing-a-long, led by Morningside University's Dave Madsen, will include "Spoonful of Sugar" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from "Mary Poppins."

The summer concert series is presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and will continue through July 24.

