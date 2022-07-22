 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Municipal Band's final concert to feature xylophone solo

  • 0
Sioux City Municipal Band

The Sioux City Municipal Band performs at the Grandview Park Bandshell in this 2019 file photo.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Municipal Band's final concert of the summer, taking place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Grandview Park's Bandshell, will feature Ron Smith playing George Hamilton Green's high-energy "Fluffy Ruffles" on the xylophone.

Led by conductor Michael Prichard, the concert will feature a medley from the movie "My Fair Lady," plus Karl King's "Homestretch Gallop" and John Philip Sousa's "Freelance March."

The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by host Dave Madsen, of Morningside University, will include "Hello Dolly" and "Goodnight, Ladies."

The free concert series are presented by Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie talk "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News