Municipal Band's final concert to feature xylophone solo

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Municipal Band's final concert of the summer, taking place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Grandview Park's Bandshell, will feature Ron Smith playing George Hamilton Green's high-energy "Fluffy Ruffles" on the xylophone.
Led by conductor Michael Prichard, the concert will feature a medley from the movie "My Fair Lady," plus Karl King's "Homestretch Gallop" and John Philip Sousa's "Freelance March."
The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by host Dave Madsen, of Morningside University, will include "Hello Dolly" and "Goodnight, Ladies."
The free concert series are presented by Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.
