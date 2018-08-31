WAYNE, NEB. -- "Juicy, Joyous and Jarring Juxtapositions," an exhibit featuring six local and regional artists, will be on display from Sept. 6 through Oct. 27, at Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 West Third St.
An opening reception with a meet-and-greet with the artists is planned for 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 7.
The exhibit will showcase ceramic sculpture by Sam Senff, of Kearney, Neb.; mixed media paintings by Carl Dumicich, of Omaha; drawings, paintings and sculpture by Sharon Cole, of Wayne, Neb.; sculpture by Robert Bombeck, of Kearney, Neb.; printmaking and watercolor painting by Carol DeVall, of Lincoln; and intaglio prints by Richard Black, of Farnhamville, Iowa.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio's fall hours are 4 - 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 - 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturdays, or by appointment.
For more information, call 402-454-5144 or go to www.bluecatgallerystudio.com.