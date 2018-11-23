SIOUX CITY -- New Horizons Band of Siouxland, under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman, will be presenting a Christmas concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The audience will be treated to Christmas music in various forms, including standard carols, Christmas pop standards and even a "Christmas on Broadway" medley, according to Rossman, who has more than 50 years of experience in instrumental and vocal music education, including 15 years at Morningside College.
The New Horizons Band of Siouxland, sponsored by Ray's Midbell Music, started 10 years ago with six members and has grown to include nearly 30 members. The band plays a variety of music, including marches, patriotic music, music of the Big Band era, jazz and Dixieland.
Admission to the concert is free and a reception will follow the show.