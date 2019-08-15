{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- New Stage Players will be presenting two performances of "The Orphan Train" as benefits for drama departments at designated high schools.

Based upon the true story of more than 200,000 orphaned, homeless and abandoned children relocated to the Midwest by train between 1854 and 1929, "The Orphan Train" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.

It will also be performed at 5 p.m. Sunday at the O'Connor House, 109 Highway 77, Homer, Nebraska.

Though admission is free, a free will donation is encouraged. A portion of the proceeds will benefit drama programs at the South Sioux City, Homer Community and Sioux City North high schools.    

