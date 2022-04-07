Northwestern College has three concerts set for April

ORANGE CITY -- Northwestern College is offering the chance to catch three different musical events in the month of April.

According to a press release: On Friday, April 22, the Northwestern Women's Choir will sing songs based on the Psalms and cover pieces such as "Sing Out, My Soul" and "Worthy to Be Praised." Then, on Saturday, April 23, the Northwestern Jazz Band will play jazz standards such as "In the Mood" but also perform vocal numbers including "Respect."

Finally, on Friday, April 29, the Northwestern Symphonic Band is working off the theme "Here and Beyond" and is playing music from "Star Wars" and "Superman."

Per the release, all three events will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Christ Chapel and are free and open to the public.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

