Northwestern College Heritage Singers to host madrigal dinners

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College Heritage Singers will be presenting madrigal dinners at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 23 in the Black Box Theatre.
The dinners, representing a 16th century medieval feast, will feature a traditional English masque, "The Sorry Tellers or Once Upon a Whine."
The masque will be followed by a concert of madrigal pieces presented by the 28-member chamber choir. The dinner will include Italian cranberry porchetta, rosemary roasted red potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, tossed salad and Black Forest torte. A magic show and a performance by the Heritage Singers will complete the program.
Reservations are required and seating capacity is limited due to physical distancing guidelines. Tickets may be purchased at nwciowa.edu/music/tickets.
