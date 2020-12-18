 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwestern College Heritage Singers to host madrigal dinners
View Comments

Northwestern College Heritage Singers to host madrigal dinners

{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY,  Iowa -- The Northwestern College Heritage Singers will be presenting madrigal dinners at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 23 in the Black Box Theatre.

The dinners, representing a 16th century medieval feast, will feature a traditional English masque, "The Sorry Tellers or Once Upon a Whine."

The masque will be followed by a concert of madrigal pieces presented by the 28-member chamber choir. The dinner will include Italian cranberry porchetta, rosemary roasted red potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, tossed salad and Black Forest torte. A magic show and a performance by the Heritage Singers will complete the program.

Reservations are required and seating capacity is limited due to physical distancing guidelines. Tickets may be purchased at nwciowa.edu/music/tickets.

NAIA Northwestern College Red Raiders logo

Northwestern College Red Raiders
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News