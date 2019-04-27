ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College's Jazz Band will be performing a wide variety of music at 7:30 p.m. May 3 in Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. SW.
The ensemble's repertoire will include "Dance to the Music," "Happy," and some big band standards such as "Sing, Sing, Sing" and Chick Corea's "Spain."
"We will be sharing a variety of favorites," Jazz Band director Dr. Angela Holt said. "There should be something for everyone."
Holt joined Northwestern's faculty in 2018 as the director of instrumental studies and music education. She is active nationally as a guest conductor, clinician and adjudicator.
This concert is free and open to the public.